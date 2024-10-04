There’s a new viewing experience for theatre lovers in Metro Vancouver, as Cineplex has opened its ScreenX auditorium at another Canadian location.

The ScreenX auditorium recently opened at the Cineplex Cinemas Coquitlam and VIP theatre. Guests can watch films on the new 270-degree panoramic screen, which promises to transport them into the film by filling their peripheral vision.

Cineplex says, “Viewers can surround themselves with exclusive imagery enhancing the narrative of a film in select scenes with the immersive premium experience.”

This weekend, viewers can check out The Wild Robot on ScreenX. The website states that the show will expand “their movie experience with a 270-degree panoramic screen that immerses them in the action and surrounds them with boundless adventure!”

The Coquitlam location joins the Scotiabank Theatre in Vancouver and the Cineplex Cinemas Langley with the new feature, along with more than a dozen more auditoriums across North America.