A big lottery win can be overwhelming, and one woman in Newfoundland and Labrador had to call up her best friend just moments after finding out she won.

Patsy Dawe of Blaketown, NL, told the Atlantic Lottery that she doesn’t play the lottery often, purchasing a ticket or two each month on a whim.

“I scratched the ticket and couldn’t believe what I saw. I saw three lounge chairs so I started to scratch the prize lot and saw ‘Set…'” Dawe said. “I thought ‘No, this can’t be right,’ but it did, it said ‘Set for Life,'” she told Atlantic Lottery in a news release.

Atlantic Lottery’s Set for Life is a $4 Scratch’N Win ticket that offers two options for the top prize.

Winners can choose to receive $1,000 a week for 25 years, or a lump sum payment of $675,000, and Dawe opted for the lump sum.

Upon releasing what she had on her hands, Dawe immediately called her best friend, Donna, who told her to come over so she could double-check the ticket.

“I just live up the street, so I went up with the ticket and she said, ‘Yup, it’s true,'” Dawe said.

As for what she plans to do with her recent windfall, she is going to help her son by assisting him with a down payment on a new house and purchasing him a new car, as well as starting an education fund for her granddaughter.

Dawe says her win has opened up new possibilities for her and while she never dreamed of it before, she thinks she may go on her first cruise vacation.

“It will change my life, but I’m still going to be wise with it,” Dawe told the Atlantic Lottery. “I’m still overwhelmed. It’s not pocket change.”