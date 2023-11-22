More Mariah! 24/7 Christmas music returning to Vancouver radio station this Friday

Taylor Swift is getting a bit of a break from the airwaves, as one of Vancouver’s most popular radio stations is turning on Christmas music 24/7 starting this Friday.

Vancouver’s Christmas music station, MOVE 103.5, will be making the switch as of Friday at 9 am, playing all your feel-good holiday favourites.

It’s a bit later than last year, and apparently, we aren’t the only ones who noticed.

“We’ve been getting lots of calls and emails asking ‘when is it happening?’ We’re so excited to bring back Vancouver’s Christmas Music Station 24/7!” said Jasmina Koga, program director at MOVE 103.5. “Our team and amazing on-air talent are proud to be a part of the fabric of Christmas in Vancouver for the 14th year running.”

Is endless Michael Bublé and Mariah Carey not enough for you? Drew Savage of The Nat and Drew Show will also be back hosting “Behind The Christmas Hits,” airing Saturdays from 5 to 9 pm, and again on Sunday mornings and will highlight stories behind the music and speak with the magical musicians behind the tunes making spirits bright.

What’s your favourite Christmas track?

