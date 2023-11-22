Here are 7 of the best after-work activities for team bonding around Vancouver

Having friends at your workplace makes a big difference in getting through the day. But, it can be difficult to know how to move from colleagues to friends.

Some companies do icebreaker events to get the colleague-friendship ball rolling, but there are much more fun ways to do this outside of the office.

We’ve rounded up some fun activities that can be done with your colleagues after work that can transform your friendships and give you some lasting memories.

Trivia night

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The American (@theamericanvancouver)

Bringing out your niche knowledge is a great way to get to know your colleagues. Take your co-workers and go as one big team to battle out your general knowledge with others. But if you want to get some friendly rivalries going, split into teams and see who can best who. There are plenty of great quiz nights across Vancouver, including a fun weekly quiz hosted by IQ 2000 Trivia at different venues around the city.

Karaoke

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Funky Winker beans (@funkywinkerbeansbar)

You can’t get much closer to someone than by making a complete fool of yourself in front of them. There are some great karaoke spots around the city, including Switch or Funky Winker Beans. Grab your team and head over to your local karaoke bar to sing a series of classics together and laugh about how bad you all sound. The team bonding even continues the next day when you come into the office barely able to make a sound.

Pool tournament

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Funky Winker beans (@funkywinkerbeansbar)

Competitiveness is always a surefire way to pump up the energy. Hit up your local bar and take over the pool area to spark up some friendly games. Lots of bars around the city have a pool table, such as Brickhouse. You can even turn your games into a full-fledged tournament to crown one true champion or pair up in teams for extra power. You’ll have plenty of time for witty banter and trash talk in the spirit of the game.

Escape room

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Exit Canada (@exitcanada)

There’s no better time to get to know each other than when you’re stuck in a room together. But it’s not as bad as it seems. Escape rooms are a great way to put your heads together and work toward a common goal. There are some great ones around Metro Vancouver, such as Find and Seek and i-Exit Vancouver that you and your soon-to-be friends can work your way through.

Watch sports

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Canucks (@canucks)

Vancouver has its fair share of sports to watch, and cheering on your favourite team is a surefire way to make friends. Whether you’re a hockey fan who loves the Canucks or a soccer fan who is obsessed with the White Caps, there’s a match the whole office can enjoy.

Games night

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PictionaryonTV (@pictionaryontv)

As long as someone’s willing to offer up their place as the venue, you can never go wrong with a games night. Being in a more chilled environment is a nice way for people to relax with each other outside of the office, and you can definitely get in some laughs with a few rounds of charades or Pictionary. If you want a more unfiltered games night, bust out Cards Against Humanity.

Happy-hour drinks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Flying Pig (@wearetheflyingpig)

No after-work activities list would be complete without the classic happy-hour drinks. Happy hour is the perfect time, as you can all leave together from the office and get those drinks at a reasonable price. There are some great happy-hour spots around the city, too, so you have plenty of options to choose from.

Will you be trying any of these activities with your colleagues? Let us know in the comments.