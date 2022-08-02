“Everybody’s trying to be a f*cking victim,” says Chris Rock after Will Smith’s apology

Four months after delivering a resounding slap at the Oscars, Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock in a detailed Instagram video on Friday. But it looks like Rock was not impressed.

Just hours after Smith posted the Instagram reel, Rock was slated to perform at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, GA. During his set, he did not directly address Smith’s apology, but had a few choice words that drove his point home.

“Everybody is trying to be a f*cking victim,” the comedian said, according to People. “If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims.”

Rock may have been subtly hinting at Smith’s video, which, it could be argued, paints the Fresh Prince as a victim towards the end.

“Disappointing people is my central trauma,” Smith said, his voice shaky. “I hate when I let people down, so it hurts. It hurts me psychologically and emotionally to know I didn’t live up to people’s image and impression of me. I’m trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself, I’m human, and I made a mistake. I’m trying not to think of myself as a piece of sh*t.”

In the video, Smith mentioned he had reached out to Rock to apologize, but to no avail. “The message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk, and when he is, he will reach out,” he said. “So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you.”

But Chris Rock addressed Will Smith without really naming him.

“Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith… I went to work the next day. I got kids,” he said. “Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face.”

“Suge Smith” was a reference to hip hop producer Suge Knight, who is a prime suspect in the Notorious B.I.G. murder case, and is currently in jail for a hit-and-run. Knight has a history of legal troubles and altercations.