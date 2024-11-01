NewsPoliticsCity Hall

"WOW": Vancouver honoured Chip Wilson and some aren't happy

Nov 1 2024, 11:57 pm
October 3 was Summer and Chip Wilson Day, an official City of Vancouver proclamation, which came the day after the first of a few controversial election signs were erected in front of his property.

Wilson shared the accolade on his Instagram on Friday, nearly a month after he received the honour.

In the post, Wilson wrote, “Thank you to Mayor Ken Sim and the City of Vancouver for this incredible acknowledgment!”

Pictures show him standing with his partner Summer, Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim, and former police officer and ABC Councillor Brian Montague. Wilson’s Instagram post was the only public announcement of this honour.

The post caught the attention of Green Party Councillor Pete Fry, who decried the award and also suggested on X that it was hidden from council with a “WOW.”

Technically, the anti-NDP sign was first spotted on October 2, a day before Wilson received the honour.

Normally, official City of Vancouver Proclamations inform/invite all Council, this has been conspicuously absent on non-ABC Councillor calendars, though I have been hearing rumour for last few weeks via appalled observers. Timing is everything,” Fry added in another post.

Fry’s post has gained some traction and has led to several responses from folks on social media who are just as surprised.

“Why am I living in a satire,” one X user said.

Others have called out the mayor.

Sim received several donations from Wilson during his 2022 campaign.

This wouldn’t be the first time the mayor has honoured a donor, as Press Progress’ Rumneek Johal pointed out almost exactly one year ago when Sim honoured Peter Brown and his family.

Despite being tagged in Wilson’s post, Sim hasn’t publicly acknowledged the honour.

Response from the Office of the Mayor

We reached out to Sim’s office for comment on the proclamation.

“Proclamations issued by the Mayor’s Office are a way to celebrate organizations and individuals who have left a lasting legacy on Vancouver’s social, cultural, and economic landscape,” the Mayor’s Office told Daily Hive.

“Summer and Chip Wilson are remarkable examples of how local entrepreneurs and philanthropists can shape an entire community, making an impact that stretches beyond just Vancouver.”

The Mayor’s Office also spoke to contributions Wilson has made to keep art alive in Vancouver, like the A-maze-ing Laughter sculptures.

“As this was an unofficial proclamation, and there is no formal policy regarding invitations to these events. Decisions on invitations for off-site proclamations are determined on an ad hoc basis.”

Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
