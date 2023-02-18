Vancouver police issued a province-wide arrest warrant for a suspect in a shocking stranger assault that occurred in Chinatown last fall.

Henry Paul Wiens, 52, is wanted for assault causing bodily harm after allegedly pushing a senior to the ground. The victim suffered severe injuries that required hospitalization, said police.

After a weeks-long investigation led by VPD’s Major Crime Section, a suspect was identified and evidence was collected that resulted in a criminal charge being laid earlier this week.

According to police, Wiens is known to spend time in the Downtown Eastside.

In October, police said that the victim, a neighbourhood resident for 30 years, was walking to a bakery near Main Street and East Pender Street when he was pushed. Several people rushed to assist and the victim was taken to the hospital.

The incident was captured on video.

Police are asking anyone who knows him or his whereabouts to contact them immediately.

With files from Daily Hive Staff