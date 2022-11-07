Here's what we know about the children's Tylenol shortage in Canada

If you’re a parent, seeing empty shelves of children’s pain and fever medicine at your local drugstore has probably become the norm these past few months.

In early October, Health Canada released a public advisory confirming the continued shortage of children’s ibuprofen and acetaminophen in pharmacies and hospitals across the country.

“This shortage is due to unprecedented demand,” stated the government agency.

“We recognize that this situation is concerning and how important these health products are for families, caregivers, and health care professionals who rely on them to reduce fever and pain in infants and children.”

The federal government says the issue began in the summer when the supply of children’s acetaminophen (Advil and Motrin) and ibuprofen (Tylenol) couldn’t keep up with the demand.

While Health Canada says it’s working with manufacturers and suppliers to address the shortage, parents, healthcare professionals, and children are left dealing with the consequences.

From how it’s affecting parents and healthcare professionals to what exactly the government is doing to help, here’s what we know about the shortage.

Why the demand is outpacing the supply

Hospitals across Canada are seeing an influx of children dealing with respiratory illnesses like the flu, bacterial pneumonia, and asthma.

Dr. Nisha Thampi, a pediatrician, explained just how bad the situation is at a children’s hospital in Ottawa.

“The news doesn’t quite capture the intensity of work at CHEO, and sense of futility as we get more kids admitted with [respiratory syncytial virus], rhinovirus, flu, bacterial pneumonia, asthma,” she wrote in a Twitter thread.

These illnesses heavily rely on medicine like Tylenol to help soothe children’s pain or fevers.

On top of that, Canada’s packaging rules require bilingual labelling in English and French. This has prevented Health Canada from being able to import children’s Tylenol, Advil, and Motrin from countries like the US.

How parents and healthcare providers are affected

Healthcare providers are overwhelmed by this shortage.

“This is like Armageddon on the ground,” tweeted pharmacist Kristen Watt. “No fever reducers, no antibiotics.”

Infectious disease physician Dr. Isaac Bogoch adds that along with the impacts of COVID cases, hospitals are stretched thin.

Parents have taken to social media to express their exhaustion amid the shortage.

“Our child is sick again. Third time in four weeks… we’re lucky my mom brought children’s Tylenol when she visited,” tweeted one parent.

“I can’t imagine what other parents go through with no Tylenol or Advil available. How do their kids manage? This new normal really sucks.”

Others are understandably frustrated.

“Hey, Health Canada. My kid with a bad cough doesn’t give two flying sh*ts if his medicine has French on the box. Fix this sh*t. Now,” tweeted one parent.

What the government is doing to help

It seems Health Canada has finally heard the cry for help from parents and medical professionals.

Last week, Canada waived the bilingual labelling requirements in order to bring tens of thousands of children’s pain relief medicine into the country.

The agency’s chief medical advisor Dr. Supriya Sharma told The Globe and Mail that children’s Tylenol, Advil, and Motrin have been imported from the US and Australia.

The medicine is being sent to the hospitals first as the government waits for proposals from pharmaceutical companies able to ship more product for over-the-counter purchases.

In the meantime, here’s what Health Canada says you should do if your child is sick and you have no access to these products.