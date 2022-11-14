Children’s pain and fever medicine like Children’s Advil continues to be in short supply in Canada.

Moms and dads across Canada continue to struggle to find children’s pain and fever medicine like Children’s Advil only to be met with empty shelves due to shortages. And now it looks like parents are dealing with price gouging, too.

A quick browse through Amazon Canada reveals that a pack of six bottles of fruit-flavoured Children’s Advil is currently listed for as much as $292.50, with each 120 ml bottle selling for $48.75. The product won’t even be delivered until the end of November or early December.

The same seller also has a listing for a single 120 ml bottle of grape-flavoured Children’s Advil for $89.40. Although the same product is currently sold out on Well.ca, a 100 ml bottle is listed for only $7.76.

In October, Health Canada issued a release confirming the shortage of children’s ibuprofen and acetaminophen in pharmacies and hospitals across the country due to “unprecedented demand.”

“We recognize that this situation is concerning and how important these health products are for families, caregivers, and health care professionals who rely on them to reduce fever and pain in infants and children,” reads the statement.

The agency added that it’s working with manufacturers and suppliers to address the issue. However, parents and healthcare professionals are still left grappling with the results of the shortage.

Online, people are expressing their frustration and anger at the shortage and price-gouging.

Others are demanding that leaders address issue.

Others are asking Amazon about what the company’s doing when sellers overprice essential medication.

Daily Hive has reached out to Health Canada and Amazon for a comment.