More children’s pain and flu medication have arrived in Canada and people are slowly beginning to see restocked shelves.

Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos announced last Friday that over one million units of children’s pain relief medicine have arrived in the country, and an additional 500,000 is expected to land in the next three weeks.

Duclos added that 100,000 products of acetaminophen like Tylenol will arrive from Australia in the next few days.

He says 1.1 million children’s Advil products have been made available to pharmacies and retailers across the country thanks to an increase in domestic production.

“As a dad, I understand all too well the concern that many parents are experiencing lately,” tweeted Duclos on Friday.

• 100K units of acetaminophen from Australia will arrive in the next few days for our hospitals

• 1.1M units of Haleon Children’s Advil products have been made available to Canadian pharmacies and retailers due to continuing increases in domestic production — Jean-Yves Duclos (@jyduclos) November 25, 2022

Empty shelves of children’s pain and fever medicine have plagued drugstores for the past few months, leaving parents stressed as an influx of kids deal with respiratory illnesses like the flu, bacterial pneumonia, and asthma.

“As a mom of a kid who has an incredibly high fever, I am ✨stressed✨ because we are almost out of the children’s Advil I was lucky enough to have in the cupboard,” tweeted one worried mother.

“What do I do when I run out of it and there isn’t any f**king kid’s medicine anywhere???”

As a mom of a kid who has an incredibly high fever, I am ✨stressed✨ because we are almost out of the children’s Advil I was lucky enough to have in the cupboard. What do I do when I run out of it and there isn’t any fucking kids medicine anywhere??? — chantelle nelson (@chachatowel) November 27, 2022

Health Canada announced that it secured more supply of children’s medication on November 18, but didn’t specify when these would hit pharmacy shelves.

The health agency and the federal health minister have yet to reply to Daily Hive’s request for comment on when these supplies will be distributed, and how many each province will get.

In the meantime, a quick look at Canada’s major retail pharmacy chain sites gives an overview of availability.

Children’s Advil appears to be out of stock at Shoppers Drug Mart and London Drugs online.

But it seems like Children’s Tylenol supplies have been restocked, with both London Drugs and Rexall carrying the acetaminophen brand.

People on social media have also shared updates on children’s medicine supplies across Canada.

Just saw this on Facebook.. Walmart Applewood in Vaughn has restocked their shelves with children’s Tylenol & Advil pic.twitter.com/1CAtsKbXh3 — Koda (@Kodele_mua) November 25, 2022

This is probably welcome news to parents, who experienced jacked-up prices on children’s medicine like Advil in early November.