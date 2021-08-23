More than 10K Chevrolet Bolt EVs, EUVs recalled over potential fire risk

General Motors (GM) is recalling thousands of electric vehicles in Canada over a potential fire risk.

The automaker has issued a recall for 10,231 Chevrolet Bolt EVs and EUVs after discovering manufacturing defects in the car’s batteries, which LG produced.

GM said that in “rare circumstances,” two defects — a torn anode tab and a folded separator— may be present in one battery cell, which “increases the risk of fire.”

The recall covers 9,019 Chevrolet Bolt EVs and EUVs with model years from 2020 to 2022 and 1,212 Bolt EVs with the model year of 2019.

The 2019 models are the remaining cars not included in a recall GM issued in July for Bolt EVs with model years from 2017 to 2019.

GM said that “out of an abundance of caution,” it would be replacing all the defective battery modules with new ones.

The move is expected to cost the automaker an extra $1 billion in addition to the cost associated with last month’s recall.

“Our focus on safety and doing the right thing for our customers guides every decision we make,” said Doug Parks, GM’s executive vice president of global product development, purchasing, and supply chain.

“As leaders in the transition to an all-electric future, we know that building and maintaining trust is critical. GM customers can be confident in our commitment to taking the steps to ensure the safety of these vehicles.”

To give customers “peace of mind,” GM noted the new batteries would come with an eight-year/160,000-kilometre limited warranty.

Until their cars have been fitted with the replacement modules, GM is asking customers to set their vehicles to a 90% state of charge limitation using Target Charge Level mode.

Bolt EV’s and EUV’s should be charged more frequently to avoid the battery level falling below 113 kilometres of the remaining range.

Vehicles should be parked outside immediately after charging and should not be left charging indoor overnight.