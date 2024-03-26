Cherry blossoms, secret library: A mansion of dreams up for sale in BC

Picture this: you wake up one spring morning to step out of your timeless estate mansion into your garden and take in the fresh West Coast forest air, admiring your beautiful blooms of cherry flowering trees.

All that can be yours and more as a stunning BC property on a more than half-acre lot is up for sale.

The home has “timeless old-world charm” due to its gothic and Victorian detailing.

Potential future homeowners will have no problem finding privacy despite being surrounded by newer estate homes, thanks to the surrounding trees and trails.

The future homeowner will surely make neighbours a little envious as this Anmore home has one of the largest sun-drenched lots.

The 5,110 sq ft home with five bedrooms and bathrooms was built in 2012 and has stunning details like travertine floors and crown moulding.

This Anmore home is about half an hour from Vancouver, tucked between the neighbouring coastal towns of Belcarra and Port Moody.

Not only is the home perfect for those who love to garden, sunbathe, unwind amid the lush forest, and stargaze, but there is also plenty of space to entertain.

There is even a perfect escape for book lovers, as the home includes a secret library hidden behind a discreet door complete with wall-to-wall bookshelves.

This mansion located at 1483 Crystal Creek Drive is selling for $3,490,000, according to the Sotheby’s listing.