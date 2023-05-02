"Be above the clouds": Stunning multimillion-dollar home for sale in BC (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

A stunning BC property on more than 70 acres of land has recently gone up for sale, and the home is truly a “cottage-core” dream.

This potential future homeowner could be living on this secluded part of Salt Spring Island is surrounded by a serene landscape of “rolling meadows, trails and orchards, backed by Mount Maxwell Provincial Park’s 1,100 hectares of old-growth wilderness – appreciate the breath of seasonal living.”

The Zauberberg Ranch was built in 1994 but renovated in 2019. The interior, which is more than 7,300 square feet, has seven bedrooms and eight full bathrooms.

“The common areas feature wood and gas fueled hearths, cathedral ceilings, stone patios and solarium. All bedrooms are extensive in size,” the listing on Sotheby’s reads.

The real estate agents, Logan Wilson and Brayden Klein, add the home even comes with horse facilities like two horse stables and a barn with an accompanying loft, which can be used for large events.

The best part of this home, without a doubt, is the view. This homeowner will be able to take in panoramic views of the Southern Gulf, San Juan Islands, the Cascade Mountain Range, Mount Baker and Vancouver.

They’ll be able to soak in all this beauty even from the comfort of their Finnish wood-stove sauna and cabana, which sits among the trees, overlooking a pond.

While this property will give owners just the escape they may want, it is still not too hard to travel to and from.

The property is accessible by two roads and is about 12 minutes from the town’s centre, harbours and beach. It is listed for $11,975,000.

There is space to build a helipad or seaplane for those with cash left.

“Zauberberg is conveniently a stone’s throw away from the urban cities, though far enough to bask in the unencumbered vastness of the stars,” the listing reads. “Be above the clouds, and take in the dawn of sunrise, again and again.”