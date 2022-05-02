It's magically snowing cherry blossoms in Vancouver now (PHOTOS)
May 2 2022, 9:00 pm
Even the end of cherry blossom season is beautiful. As we transition from April to May, our city’s beautiful blossoming trees are losing their petals and gaining their leaves.
The petals drop off the branches, carpeting the ground below. And on a day when there’s a bit of wind, you can even feel like you’re caught in a cherry blossom snowstorm.
- You might also like:
- This map takes you to Vancouver's most breathtaking cherry blossoms
- Here's when Vancouver's cherry blossoms are set to reach "peak bloom"
- 19 Vancouver dogs who love cherry blossom season (PHOTOS)
Do you have great photos of the cherry blossoms falling in Vancouver? Send it to us at [email protected]!
Take a look at this curated gallery of photos and videos capturing the final farewells of the cherry blossoms in Vancouver:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram