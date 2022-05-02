Even the end of cherry blossom season is beautiful. As we transition from April to May, our city’s beautiful blossoming trees are losing their petals and gaining their leaves.

The petals drop off the branches, carpeting the ground below. And on a day when there’s a bit of wind, you can even feel like you’re caught in a cherry blossom snowstorm.

Do you have great photos of the cherry blossoms falling in Vancouver? Send it to us at [email protected]!

Take a look at this curated gallery of photos and videos capturing the final farewells of the cherry blossoms in Vancouver:

