Here are the few camping spots available in BC this May Long weekend

Finding a camping site in BC generally is a gruelling race to secure the perfect spot since there really aren’t enough sites to go around.

This year eager campers were able to book their site four months in advance. So, as expected, there will not be a lot of sites available just a few days before the Victoria Day holiday weekend, May 19 to May 22.

However, if you don’t mind a long scenic drive, here are some unclaimed campsites as of Tuesday afternoon.

The campsites included in this list are estimated to be under a six-hour drive from Vancouver.

Mainland

A double site is available for the May long weekend and is the perfect spot for a group willing to drive up the Inland Lake Provincial Park.

The site has a max capacity of eight people (including children under 15).

Either put up a tent or roll on in with your trailer.

You can enjoy swimming, cycling, fishing, canoeing and boating at this park.

Inland Lake Provincial Park is about a four-and-a-half-hour drive from Vancouver.

Vancouver Island

Three sites are available for up to a party of eight amid a scenic forest setting.

A camper or up to three tents are allowed on the sites.

It is nearly a six-hour journey to the campsite, but when you get there, it will be worth the drive as you’ll be greeted with a beautiful pebble beach you can enjoy all weekend long.

About a three-hour journey from Vancouver (including a ferry to Nanaimo), a camp spot is available for a group of eight in Rathtrevor Beach on the island.

You can set up two tents at this campsite, which is nestled between Douglas fir trees and is just a few steps away from a beautiful sandy shoreline.

This site is available for walk-ins.

Southern Interior

Wells Gray is a stunning location for those looking for a quiet campground and an incredible fishing scene.

Two sites that are available in the provincial park are only accessible via Clearwater. You’re looking at about a six-hour drive from Vancouver to the campsites.

One site is available at the Clearwater Lake campground, but several are available in Falls Creek.

All sites can take up to three tents or an RV over 32 feet.

A site is also available at Mahood Lake, but that’s only accessible via 100 Mile House.

Lac La Hache is also about a six-hour drive but is one of the most popular recreation lakes along Highway 97.

It’s a great spot for families as the park features an adventure playground, picnic tables, a picnic shelter, a boat launch and a beautiful beach.

Several campsites are available for a party of eight people with children under 15.

There are limited sites available, so if you find an available camping spot for the May long weekend, it’s a good idea to nab it as soon as you can.

Happy camping!