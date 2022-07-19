Welcome to Miami: Fly roundtrip from Vancouver for under $600 this winter

For less than $600, you can start the new year right — by sunbathing on a Miami beach thanks to Air Canada’s launch of a direct flight to Miami International Airport.

You can fly out as soon as January 10 and choose a day to return — either on Tuesdays, Thursdays, or Saturdays that month if you want to get the roundtrip deal for $565.

Here is the breakdown for one adult:

Air Canada announced this week it will soon be offering a new year-round service between YVR and MIA, starting on December 17.

Fights on the 737 MAX aircraft will take off three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. In addition, the airline offers two cabins of service.

“These are the only non-stop flights connecting YVR and Miami, offering additional options for non-stop, leisure flights for BC residents to explore Florida this winter, and conversely, for people from Florida to enjoy all that beautiful BC has to offer,” a statement from Air Canada reads. “Additionally, these new flights offer convenient, one-stop flights connecting Asia-Pacific destinations to Miami via Air Canada’s transpacific hub at YVR.”

This will be YVR’s longest route to a US destination — longer than YVR’s routes to Hawaii — and fulfills the high demand between both cities.

This re-establishes the connection between both cities after an 18-year hiatus by Air Canada.

How to book your flight:

Visit Air Canada’s website Enter Vancouver to Miami. Click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view. Select the travel dates and times that work best for you at the lowest fare.

With files from Kenneth Chan