Welcome to Miami: Fly roundtrip from Vancouver for under $600 this winter
For less than $600, you can start the new year right — by sunbathing on a Miami beach thanks to Air Canada’s launch of a direct flight to Miami International Airport.
You can fly out as soon as January 10 and choose a day to return — either on Tuesdays, Thursdays, or Saturdays that month if you want to get the roundtrip deal for $565.
Here is the breakdown for one adult:
Air Canada announced this week it will soon be offering a new year-round service between YVR and MIA, starting on December 17.
Fights on the 737 MAX aircraft will take off three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. In addition, the airline offers two cabins of service.
“These are the only non-stop flights connecting YVR and Miami, offering additional options for non-stop, leisure flights for BC residents to explore Florida this winter, and conversely, for people from Florida to enjoy all that beautiful BC has to offer,” a statement from Air Canada reads. “Additionally, these new flights offer convenient, one-stop flights connecting Asia-Pacific destinations to Miami via Air Canada’s transpacific hub at YVR.”
This will be YVR’s longest route to a US destination — longer than YVR’s routes to Hawaii — and fulfills the high demand between both cities.
This re-establishes the connection between both cities after an 18-year hiatus by Air Canada.
How to book your flight:
- Visit Air Canada’s website.
- Enter Vancouver to Miami.
- Click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view.
- Select the travel dates and times that work best for you at the lowest fare.
With files from Kenneth Chan