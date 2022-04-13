Need a getaway? Fly roundtrip from Vancouver to San Francisco for $179

Have you been looking for a getaway, now that COVID restrictions are easing? Well, you can now fly to San Fran and back for under $200.

Flair Airlines is offering roundtrip flights from Vancouver to San Francisco in September for as low as $179.

There are a number of dates for these cheap deals throughout the month of September.

According to Google Flight, these prices are definitely on the lower end.

If you’ve never been to San Francisco, there’s much more to explore in the city than just the Golden Gate Bridge — check out these nine things to do on your first trip to San Fran!

Keep in mind, if you are flying to the US, you still need a negative COVID-19 test.

Happy travels!