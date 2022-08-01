Cheap flight alert: Say bonjour to Montreal from Vancouver for under $90

If you’ve been pining for a trip out to Montreal from Vancouver, Flair Airlines has some deals you won’t want to miss later this year.

For the month of December, Flair has several fares that run as low as $69 to Montreal from Vancouver. Compare that to August or other times of the year, fares can reach $500 and beyond.

For a one-way flight, $69 includes all taxes and fees.

While the first three weeks of December feature super cheap flights from as low as $69, the deals get better in the new year. If you’re planning a trip for the holidays, you can get a return fare even lower in January, where some fares are as low as $59.

If you were to depart on December 10 for a month long holiday stay in Montreal roundtrip with a return on January 10, your total cost would be $126.38 all in without any checked baggage.

It’s even cheaper if you were going one-way, with flights as low as $69 with all fees included.

The flights allow one personal item (purse, handbags) and a carry-on. Checked bags range from $49 to $69 (plus taxes).

Montreal is absolutely beautiful in the winter time, so this could potentially be the dream vacation you didn’t know you wanted for super cheap.

Visit the Flair Airlines website and toggle some dates to find the deal of your choice.

With files from Ty Jadah