Alaska Airlines is offering a spectacular opportunity for Vancouverites to head south and visit Charleston, a historic port city known for its deep southern roots, for under $400.

The flight includes one stop each way in Seattle.

According to YVR Deals, this price is about 40% cheaper than the typical best price.

This South Carolina city is filled with charming architecture and outstanding cuisine, and it is a destination history buffs will appreciate for its significance in the US Revolutionary and Civil Wars.

And since the downtown area is compact and pedestrian-friendly, you could even skip the car rental.

How to book this flight deal:

Visit Google Flights Select the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for cheap date combinations Adjust the trip length at the bottom

If you book the flight, Alaska Airlines will show a total of US $302, which works out to CAD $389 roundtrip based on Thursday’s exchange rate.

YVR Deals suggests the same dates and price points on Kayak may be available with United Airlines through Chicago.