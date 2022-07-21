Alaska Airlines is offering a spectacular opportunity for Vancouverites to head south and visit Charleston, a historic port city known for its deep southern roots, for under $400.
The flight includes one stop each way in Seattle.
According to YVR Deals, this price is about 40% cheaper than the typical best price.
This South Carolina city is filled with charming architecture and outstanding cuisine, and it is a destination history buffs will appreciate for its significance in the US Revolutionary and Civil Wars.
And since the downtown area is compact and pedestrian-friendly, you could even skip the car rental.
How to book this flight deal:
- Visit Google Flights
- Select the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for cheap date combinations
- Adjust the trip length at the bottom
If you book the flight, Alaska Airlines will show a total of US $302, which works out to CAD $389 roundtrip based on Thursday’s exchange rate.
YVR Deals suggests the same dates and price points on Kayak may be available with United Airlines through Chicago.