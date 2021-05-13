Charges stayed against anti-maskers who verbally abused staff at Vancouver Pizza Pizza

Charges have been stayed against two men who verbally abused staff members at a Pizza Pizza in Vancouver and pushed a young bystander outside the establishment.

The incident occurred on February 20, 2021, just before 11:30 pm. Two individuals entered the Pizza Pizza located on 1893 Cornwall Avenue in Kitsilano. They were advised by staff that they couldn’t enter without masks and were offered free ones.

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) says that the men became “verbally aggressive, swearing, and making racial slurs at staff.”

“Staff then witnessed the men exit the store and begin pushing and shoving a younger person.”

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) tells Daily Hive that the charges against James Davidson and Brenton Woyat were recently stayed. A spokesperson from the BCPS confirms that the accused had “successfully completed an Alternate Measures program.”

According to British Columbia’s Crown Council Policy Manual, alternatives to prosecution are used to “appropriately and effectively address harm done to the community and victim(s), while still allowing offenders to be rehabilitated and accept responsibility for their criminal conduct.”

Alternative measures involve authorized programs such as Indigenous justice programs, restorative justice programs, family group conferencing, community accountability panels, and victim and offender reconciliation processes.

“Under these programs, an accused person accepts responsibility for the alleged criminal conduct, and agrees to participate in and complete a course of action as an alternative to a criminal prosecution.”