This Vancouver chalk artist is creating surprise sidewalk art for locals

Since October, residents in Vancouver’s West End have been enjoying captivating chalk drawings of fun characters on the sidewalk.

These drawings are the work of West End resident Elizabeth Cartagena, who decided to experiment with chalk during Inktober, a month-long art challenge to improve one’s skills and drawing habits.

“I just wanted something that was not indoors, because I wanted to be outside after an indoor day. So I did pick up the chalk and tried a new medium because I love exploring new mediums,” Cartagena told Daily Hive in an interview.

She said her inspiration for the drawings is based on “what’s going on in [her] head.”

This can be based on her surroundings or even movies and music that’s on her mind.

Cartagena said the feedback from community members has been positive and is helping start conversations during the pandemic.

“I get a lot of smiles and I really enjoy people’s responses. Just like everybody else, not having much social interaction and having to find a way to physical distance, it’s been a social outlet that’s safe to do so,” she said.

Many of been thanking her for sharing her art during the pandemic. Others have been sharing photos of the art on their socials or with loved ones who can’t see it in person.

“I’ve even had people share stories about how they’ve actually taken a picture of one of the chalk pieces and shared it with a friend who is not able to leave their apartment because everyone’s got different situations.”

Cartagena has been aiming to work on her art during sunny days to avoid the rain, and late nights so it’s less crowded on the sidewalk.

“People go out and see if they can beat the rain to see it. It’s just finding ways to be creative and I think it’s fun that people are being creative with it too,” she said.

She hopes to continue to add sidewalk or pavement as part of her go-to canvas for sketching in the future.

You can find her art mainly in Vancouver’s West End, but some pieces are further down until Hornby and Robson. You can also check out her Instagram.