Downtown Eastside residents share experiences in virtual art event

The global pandemic’s impact on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside community is being highlighted this weekend with a day-long online interactive event.

Employ to Empower’s third annual Cardboard Project takes place on May 15 from 10 am to 7:30 pm, and features a talk show-style event as well as a unique artistic showcase of over 100 written experiences by DTES residents.

The messages on the cardboard pieces highlight members’ answers to this year’s Cardboard Project question: “What have you learned about connection and community in the past year?”

“We want to provide a space to reflect on the past year, remind us of our resiliency, and shed light on the importance of staying socially connected within our communities, in whatever way we can,” said Christina Wong, Executive Director of Employ To Empower in a release.

“Most importantly, we hope to give insight to the impact that the global pandemic has had on our DTES community.”

The Cardboard Project 3.0 features three talk show sessions throughout the day that attendees can sign up for. Speakers include Diane Finegood, Simon Fraser University Professor and Fellow; Iven Simonetti, DTES peer and Founder of Medicine Art; Niki Sharma, MLA of Vancouver-Hastings; and Sarah Blyth. Executive Director of Overdose Prevention Society.

The complete itinerary of talk show sessions and the full list of speaker bios can be found online. After each session, viewers are invited to visit the living digital display that shares stories about each cardboard piece collected over the past three years.

Employ to Empower is making Cardboard Project 3.0 accessible to all by offering tickets by donation, with a suggested minimum of $10.

The first 200 attendees will receive a free Uber Eats voucher the day of the event so that they can enjoy the event from the comfort of their own homes. All proceeds from the Cardboard Project will go towards the registered charity’s programs that provide local low-income entrepreneurs with the mentorship and support they need to succeed.

When: May 15, 2021

Time: 10 am to 7:30 pm

Where: Virtual

Cost: Suggested minimum donation of $10, purchase online

Daily Hive is a proud community partner of Cardboard Project 3.0

Employ to Empower expresses their sincere gratitude to sponsors who have made this event possible: SFU External Relations, Daily Hive, BC Housing, Spotlight West Communications, Cillema, Sam Neufeld, Twin Oak Media, Anna Ashbarry Jordan Siemens, and Eri Kikuchi