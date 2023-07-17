Cheap Eats Metro Vancouver: Chad Thai

For those who don’t spend much time outside Vancouver, you’re unlikely to find any other neighbourhood that feels more familiar than Burnaby Heights.

This quirky strip on East Hastings is a paradise for food lovers, thrift shoppers, record collectors, and much more.

One of this hood’s most beloved eateries is none other than Chad Thai, a low-key spot just off MacDonald.

Easy to miss but well-known in the community, this is one of the most authentic Thai restaurants in Metro Vancouver, offering an incredibly diverse menu at competitive prices.

Just beyond a sign promising “good food inside,” Chad Thai’s interior is cozy and modern, with its many community awards and unique art pieces on full display.

The menu, held together with tape on account of its sheer size, offers both familiar favourites like Pad Thai and tom yum soup as well as less popular dishes like grilled squid and the often hard-to-find khao soi noodle soup.

We eventually settled on a pad see ew stir fry and a warm bowl of khao soi topped with crispy fried noodles, along with a Thai iced tea and a pot of jasmine tea.

The iced tea came quickly and was a perfect balance of sweetness with a hint of bitterness.

Our meals came not long afterwards, and the portions were more than generous — with the pad see ew, frankly, barely fitting on the plate.

Those with a taste for khao soi curry soup know two things: it’s hard to find in Vancouver, and even harder to find a bowl that compares with the real thing.

Thankfully, the Thai family running the restaurant specializes in true authentic flavours, and the curry dish might be the best version we’ve tasted anywhere in the city.

The pad see ew was also delicious, with crisp gai lan and chewy wide noodles, and both meals were very affordable for the quality and size.

While we arrived at a mostly empty restaurant just half an hour after opening, by the time we left it was a full house, with plenty of happy diners from all across the area.

Chad Thai is a true treat for lovers of Southeast Asian cuisine and newcomers alike, and this local gem has a consistently good reputation for a reason: they prove you don’t need to go into the city to get great, authentic Thai food.

Just don’t let any food snobs hear you say that.

Chad Thai Restaurant

Address: 4010 E Hastings Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-677-1489

Instagram