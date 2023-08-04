An Edmonton Elks fan is looking for answers after being kicked out of Saturday’s game at Commonwealth Stadium.

Cameron Jones, a longtime supporter of the Elks, says he was holding a paper bag in his hands when he was told he had to leave. He said that prior to being informed he was being kicked out, he and some co-workers had placed the bags over their heads while in their seats.

“I’m like, ‘For what reason?’ And [the policeman] says, ‘Security asked me to have you leave the premises.’ He’s like, ‘If we don’t like your white shoes or the way you’re dressed, the premises has the ability to kick you out for no reason,'” Jones explained to CTV Edmonton.

Jones also says he followed the stadium rules by not walking the concourse with his face hidden. Nonetheless, he was sent home early.

Jones is one of many who have been seen at Elks games sporting paper bags over their heads as of late. With their 27-0 loss to the Lions over the weekend, they have fallen to 0-8 on the season. The loss on Saturday also set a new record, as they became the first professional sports team in North America to lose 21 straight games at home, a streak that has been ongoing since 2019.

There were many upset fans at the Elks’ most recent loss, including three men who had signs that read, “Shame.” At one point, they are seen walking toward the concourse, where another fan can be heard telling them to go home if they aren’t enjoying themselves.

"Shame!" yells 3 paper-bag wearing fans (?) mocking the Edmonton Elks for what's looking to be a North American pro sports record-breaking string of home game losses. One lady doesn't like the stunt.

There was also a picture tweeted out that did in fact show many fans walking through the concourse with paper bags over their heads.

There is a whole herd of them.

There is a whole herd of them.

But honestly, they're here at the game

Whether you side with Jones and the other fans who have chosen to wear paper bags at the games or with the lady that defended the Elks, one thing is very clear; this giant losing streak for the Elks is causing plenty of frustration. They are currently on a bye week but will look to finally pick up a home win on Aug. 10 in a game versus the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.