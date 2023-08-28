You might want to check your fridge in case you have recently purchased any of these caffeinated drinks lately.

Various brands of caffeinated drinks have been recalled in Canada due to “various non-compliances related to caffeine content and labelling requirements.”

On August 25, 2023, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) recalled five different energy drinks: Dragonball Z, G Fuel, InuYasha, Liquid Rage, and Shakura.

Since July 12, there have been recalls on 20 energy drink brands.

Bang, C4, Cocaine, Fast Twitch, Ryse Fuel, and Ghost are a few of the others that have seen recalls. This applies to “all flavours which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labelling.”

There were even recalls on Monster Energy and Prime Energy (by Logan Paul and KSI).

#CFIArecall: Mindblow brand Energy drinks recalled due to non-permitted ingredients that may pose a serious health risk https://t.co/oP10Vrc84P — Canadian Food Inspection Agency (@InspectionCan) August 18, 2023

#CFIArecall: Various brands of caffeinated drinks recalled https://t.co/KPgwWCzs1R — Canadian Food Inspection Agency (@InspectionCan) July 29, 2023

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products, and the recall was triggered by CFIA inspection activities.

“High levels of caffeine may have adverse health effects for children, pregnant individuals, breastfeeding individuals, and those sensitive to caffeine,” stated the CFIA report.

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider.

The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.