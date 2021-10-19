Céline Dion is delaying opening her new show at Las Vegas’ Resorts World Theatre due to unforeseen medical reasons.

The performances were initially scheduled to run from November 5 to 20 and from January 19 to February 5, 2022.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Resorts World Theatre says Dion has been experiencing “severe and persistent muscle spasms” which are preventing her from performing.

According to the resort, her medical team is continuing to evaluate and treat her, but the singer’s symptoms are preventing her from participating in the ongoing rehearsals for the new show.

“I’m heartbroken by this,” says Dion. “My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words. My partners at Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG have been working around the clock to get this brand-new state-of-the-art theatre ready, and it’s absolutely beautiful.”

Dion says she’s sorry for disappointing all the fans who made plans to go to Las Vegas but says she has to “focus on getting better” so she can recover “as soon as I can.”

Ticket holders of the cancelled Las Vegas shows will be reimbursed automatically through their credit card and ticketing outlets.

“If there’s anything these trying times have taught us, it’s that nothing is more important than your wellbeing,” said Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World Las Vegas. “While we are eager to debut the theatre, we support Celine in what we know was an incredibly difficult decision to delay her shows.”

Resorts World Theatre did not announce when rescheduled dates could take place.

Dion’s “Courage World Tour” is still scheduled to resume beginning March 9, 2022.