Deadpool to Bublé: There are a lot of celebrity Canucks fans

The Vancouver Canucks may not have a Stanley Cup, but if the largest celebrity following crowned the NHL’s champion, the Canucks would be regular contenders.

While Elias Pettersson is no doubt a celebrity in Vancouver, he’s joined by several other famous Vancouverites and dedicated fans among the celebrity ranks.

As the Canucks toil through another… interesting season, to say the least, we highlight some of the hockey club’s most famous fans.

Michael Bublé

The King of Christmas himself, Michael Bublé, has been a longtime Canucks fan, often seen signing the national anthems ahead of games in December. In 2011, he even skated with the team.

“I think the greatest day I ever had as a Canucks fan, the most emotional I ever was, was the last game of the [2009-10] season, and Henrik Sedin was three or four points away from being the scoring leader that year,” he said on Sportsnet with Tim Micallef and Sid Seixeiro, recalling the game where Daniel Sedin scored from between his legs.

“I remember standing in front of the TV in front of the chimney, and I just balled like a baby, and that was the greatest moment in my life as a Canucks fan.”

Yet, nothing will ever top the Christmas carol duet he did with Elias Pettersson in 2020 for those staying at Canuck Place Children’s Hospice during the holiday season.

Ryan Reynolds

While he might be buying the Ottawa Senators if he finds a sugar daddy, Vancouver’s own Ryan Reynolds has been a massive Canucks fan since growing up in Kitsilano.

Canucks fans even bombarded him with comments about buying the Canucks instead of the Senators in November 2022.

Colbie Smulders

The star of the Canucks’ pregame video in 2022-23, Colbie Smulders has been a diehard Canucks fan in real life and in her acting forays. She regularly wore a Canucks jersey or t-shirt during her time as Robin Sherbatsky on How I Met your Mother.

Pamela Anderson

A star in Baywatch and Borat, Nanaimo’s Pamela Anderson, has been a Canucks fan for a while and has regularly spotlighted her fandom for the club in public, whether at games, online or even on a 2008 episode of The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. In 2010, she inspired a “Fans of the Game” hockey card from Donruss.

Christine Sinclair

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Sinclair (@c_sinc12)

Burnaby’s Christine Sinclair, the all-time goalscoring leader in international soccer, is also a Canucks fan and even teared up dropping the puck at a December game between the Canucks and St. Louis Blues.

With a gold medal from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics around her neck, she may even be an athlete in Vancouver alongside Canucks players, with the new professional women’s league she is helping launch in 2025.

Brent Butt

Check me out in the new #Canucks50 “Heritage” sweater. I dig it. A nice homage to the original ‘stick-in-rink’ logo, but tweaked to look more like a C. I’m a damn fashion model now!!! #hotstuff pic.twitter.com/5nuh7YHfY6 — Brent Butt (@BrentButt) June 13, 2019

Canadian comedian and actor Brent Butt is among the famous Canucks fans. His jokes might be needed to keep fellow fans’ spirits high should the hockey club miss another edition of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Corner Gas star even has a second Twitter account just for his Canucks takes.

BBNO$

Need a Petey x BBNO$ collab. pic.twitter.com/MTlA9W791f — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) March 10, 2022

Although he hasn’t come out explicitly and said he’s a Canucks fan, bbno$ and Pettersson posted an Instagram picture of them in a studio together in 2022. The Vancouver-born 27-year-old was also seen at Rogers Arena for a game in March 2022.

Jazzy B

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jazzy B (@jazzyb)

Bhangra superstar Jazzy B has been a fixture at Canucks games, having made appearances at Rogers Arena for the annual Diwali night. The proclaimed King of Bhangra Pop has also posted about the team on social media over the years.

Chase Claypool

Chase Claypool throwing shade at the Flames on the Canucks Jumbotron 😂 (🎥 : @Canucks) pic.twitter.com/iKXYHXlyFB — OwnersBox (@OwnersBox) February 25, 2022

Abbotsford’s own Chase Claypool knows how to get a crowd going, and that’s just what he did when he said, “7-0 is a touchdown score, and I just wanted to say, the Calgary Flames suck so bad,” as the Canucks beat the Flames 7-1 in February 2022.

A wide receiver for the NFL’s Chicago Bears, he played six games in the 2022-23 NFL season, recording 44 receptions for 422 receiving yards while scoring a touchdown.

Keith Olbermann

Former ESPN SportCenter anchor Keith Olbermann is a noted Canucks fan, even making an appearance on the Sportsnet broadcasts with John Shorthouse and John Garrett in 2018.

Sarah McLachlan

An import from Halifax, Sarah McLachlan, is a diehard Canucks fan and can be found singing at Rogers Arena, or as she was in 2013, with Canucks rookies, including Eddie Lack.

Adam Hadwin

This little @Canucks fan is ready for puck drop!! pic.twitter.com/xehbk16NF4 — adam hadwin (@ahadwingolf) August 14, 2020

One of the top Canadians on the PGA Tour, Abbotsford’s Adam Hadwin is a dedicated Vancouver hockey fan. It looks like he’s bringing the next generation up with him too.

Dallas Smith

Country music star Dallas Smith is a Canucks fan and even won a bet against the infamous Maple Leafs “Dart Guy” back in 2017.

Carly Rae Jepsen

Carly Rae Jepsen of Mission (call me) may be a Canucks fan. At least she cheered for the team in the 2011 Stanley Cup Final.