Here are 12 celebrities you might spot in Vancouver this June

In Hollywood North, it seems like there’s always a chance that a celebrity is right around the corner – waiting to be spotted out and about in the city, grabbing an early morning coffee or maybe a few late night drinks.

But don’t leave it up to chance, especially when we can tell you exactly who to keep your eyes peeled for around town!

Here are 12 celebrities to try and spot in Vancouver this June:

Victor Garbe r

Victor Garber is in town for season three of Family Law, which is both set and filmed in downtown Vancouver.

Garber is most commonly known for his roles in movies like Titanic and Argo, along with drama series Alias. He has also made appearances in DC Comics shows like The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and Vixen.

Keegan-Michael Key

Be on the lookout for Keegan-Michael Key this June!

Key is in Vancouver for the parody musical series Schmigadoon! which is currently filming season two till the end of July. Key has starred in Comedy Central’s sketch series Key & Peele, and has made appearances in several films like Let’s Be Cops, Why Him?, Horrible Bosses 2 and Pitch Perfect 2 among many others.

Cecily Strong

Joining Keegan-Michael Key on the set of Schmigadoon! season two is Cecily Strong. Strong has been a cast member on Saturday Night Live for the past ten years and is known for her quick wit and comedy. She has also had roles in movies like the 2016 version of Ghostbusters, The Female Brain, and The Boss starring Melissa McCarthy.

Kelly Bishop

Kelly Bishop will be in Vancouver this month and may be spotted throughout the city. Bishop is in town for a brand new series called The Nanny which is filming its first season into the summertime.

Bishop is a longtime award-winning actress who has had variety of roles over the years in Hollywood. From appearances on television shows like The Good Wife and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, to some of her more notable roles like Dirty Dancing (remember Baby’s Mom?) to Gilmore Girls, which she reprises her role in the 2016 reboot on Netflix Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

Jennifer Connelly

Jennifer Connelly is back in Vancouver this month filming for another season of Snowpiercer, in which she plays one of the leads, Melanie Cavill. Connelly has been acting since she was a child, and she once studied at Yale University before leaving to pursue her career in acting. Connelly has had a variety of roles over the years in movies like A Beautiful Mind, Hulk, Dark Water, and rom-com He’s Just Not That Into You among others.

She has also been recognized by many publications like Vanity Fair and the Los Angeles Times ranking her one of the most beautiful women in the world. Most recently she snagged the role of Penny in the new Top Gun: Maverick movie alongside Tom Cruise.

Daveed Diggs

Also joining Jennifer Connelly on the set of Snowpiercer is actor and rapper Daveed Diggs.

You may remember him best from the musical Hamilton which won him a Tony award for his role, or maybe you remember his voice from the Disney Pixar movie Soul. Along with theatre and music, Diggs has also been in movies like Wonder and Blindspotting, before moving on to star in the thriller series Snowpiercer.

Walker Scobell

Child actor Walker Scobell will be in the Metro Vancouver area filming for Disney+’s Percy Jackson & the Olympians, also going by its working title of “Mink Golden”.

Known for playing the younger version of Ryan Reynolds in the recent film The Adam Project, Scobell is only thirteen years old and just starting his career in acting. We have to say though, starring alongside actors like Jennifer Garner and Vancouver native Ryan Reynolds is a great place to start!

KJ Apa

KJ Apa will be in the Vancouver area filming for the sixth season of Riverdale. With all seasons filmed in the Metro Vancouver area, Apa is no stranger to the city and has spent lots of time here over the years of filming Riverdale. He is typically spotted out and about in the city with his family — so be on the lookout!

Apa is an up and coming actor and musician from New Zealand who landed the lead role of Archie in Riverdale back in 2017. He has also starred in feature films like A Dog’s Purpose, The Last Summer and Songbird.

Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart will also join KJ Apa on location in Vancouver this June for Riverdale season six. Reinhart has the lead role of Betty in the series and has also starred in films like Chemical Hearts, Galveston, Hustlers alongside Jennifer Lopez, and she even made a cameo in the 2019 Charlie’s Angels movie.

Camila Mendes

Of course, there is no Betty without Veronica!

Camila Mendes will also be in Vancouver filming for Riverdale this month as well. Rumour has it that Mendes actually got her first acting job on an IKEA commercial, before going on to star in Riverdale as main character Veronica. Since then she has gone on to star in movies like The Perfect Date, Coyote Lake, and Dangerous Lies.

Cole Sprouse

Rounding out this foursome is Cole Sprouse, known as character Jughead Jones in the Riverdale series. Sprouse will be in Vancouver filming till the end of June for the sixth season of the show.

Sprouse has been acting since he was a young boy and rose to fame at an early age starring alongside his twin brother Dylan Sprouse in Disney Channel’s The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. He also starred in Big Daddy alongside Adam Sandler and was even in a few Friends episodes back in the day – remember Ross’s adorable son Ben?!

Meghan Ory

Meghan Ory is in Vancouver for her role as Abby O’Brien in Hallmark’s Chesapeake Shores which is currently filming in the city.

BC born and raised, Ory has also starred as Red Riding Hood/Ruby in Once Upon a Time which was previously filmed in Steveston Village in Richmond.