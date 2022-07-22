Buying your first car is a momentous occasion and can be very exhilarating. But one person’s celebration of this moment went wrong in a hilarious way.
Summar Marie was making her first car purchase at a Calgary Nissan dealership. To honour the landmark occasion the salesperson brought out the gong, which is a regular occurrence.
What happened next… not so regular.
@summar.marie Buying my first car went… embarrassing, to say the least 😂 watch until the end! #bigkick #belairdirectdrivechallenge #trending #fyp #nissan #embarrassing #foryou #canada #firstcar ♬ original sound – Summar Marie
The 23-year-old Chuck Norris’d the gong onto the hood of one of the showroom vehicles.
You can’t really blame her for being a little amped up after an intro like that can you???
In the comments our enthusiastic hype man/salesperson says the damage was merely a flesh wound.
So the dealership doesn’t have to spend any extra money because of this. Except for maybe investing in a tape measure to make sure this doesn’t happen again.