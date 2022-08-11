CDC says those exposed to COVID-19 no longer have to social distance or quarantine

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its COVID-19 guidelines, moving towards loosening the country’s health measures.

In new recommendations released on Thursday, the CDC no longer recommends social distancing or quarantining after being exposed to COVID-19.

“The current conditions of this pandemic are very different from those of the last two years,” CDC epidemiologist Greta Massetti told reporters in a news briefing.

Learn more about the science behind the guidance in @CDCMMWR: https://t.co/fuf7fo34MR — CDC (@CDCgov) August 11, 2022

She added that high levels of immunity within the population due to vaccines and previous infection has allowed the agency to focus on protecting people from serious illness.

The updated guidelines also recommend limiting contact tracing to hospitals and high-risk settings like nursing homes.

Some recommendations are staying the same. The CDC still advises people who test positive to stay home for at least five days and wear a mask around people for 10 days.

Masks indoors also continue to be recommended by the agency.

Health Canada still advises those who’ve been exposed to COVID-19 to test and social distance or isolate if they can.

While mask and vaccine mandates have eased in Canada, restrictions haven’t been ruled out for a COVID-19 resurgence this fall in some provinces.