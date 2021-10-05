More than 70 cats and kittens have been seized near Squamish.

The BC SPCA says they were taken from two motorhomes and sent to a specialized facility in Surrey for assessment and have now been moved to other locations for ongoing care.

“The investigation involved a hoarding situation where the cats and kittens were being kept in unsanitary conditions with high levels of ammonia from urine, lack of proper ventilation and feces piled up in their living space,” says Eileen Drever, BC SPCA senior officer of protection and stakeholder relations.

Drever says cats were found all over the trailers — under furniture, in cupboards, under the seats and under the dashboard.

There were also some newborn kittens found on the floor of one of the motorhomes.

“Seven kittens have been born since the animals were seized and several other female cats are suspected to be pregnant,” says Drever.

“We are currently also providing treatment for giardia and upper respiratory infection.”

The BC SPCA says it is grateful for donations to help with the ongoing care of the 71 cats and kittens.

