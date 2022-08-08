It’s a paw-ssibility: BC legislature considering adopting its own cat

British Columbia is on the verge of having its own official cat.

Speaker Raj Chouhan is considering adopting a resident kitty for the BC legislature, resurrecting what has been a long Commonwealth tradition of four-legged parliamentary pets that prowl the corridors of power, sniffing tourists, looking for treats from politicians and keeping the offices free of unbecoming rodents.

“In the fall session we will sit down and talk about it,” Chouhan said, after admitting the idea of a first feline of BC politics (which may trace its origins to a certain awesome Daily Hive columnist championing the issue on Twitter) has sparked so much public interest that people were randomly approaching him in his Burnaby riding over the weekend to encourage him to get a cat.

The exact breed and type is still up for debate.

But Chouhan said he’ll strike a ‘cat committee’ — the equivalent of a family meeting where everyone promises to clean the litter box — in which building staff and representatives from all three parties will hash out the specifics on where in the building a legislature cat could sleep, be fed, and cared for.

The move for a BC legislature cat comes a week after Alberta announced its legislature would be the home of a new rescue kitten acquired by its Speaker. And it builds upon centuries-old traditions of having cats in the UK parliamentary system.

In response, all three of BC’s political parties expressed support for an official British Columbia cat through an avalanche of pun-filled public statements.

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon appealed to Chouhan not to be “a grumpy cat” Speaker and to embrace a parliamentary pet for members, tourists and the public.

“A cat would be the purrrr-fect way to bring some joy to the Chamber, as we face off against our fur-midable political opponents,” said Liberal house leader Todd Stone.

“The BC Liberal Caucus thinks this plan is paw-some.”

BC Green leader Sonia Furstenau said it would make for a “more pawsitive workplace environment” for the public and politicians to have a little furball roaming the halls.

“Throughout hiss-tory cats have lived in legislatures all over the world and have helped engage citizens by offering a softer side of government,” she said.

“Despite our partisan differences, it is important to take a regular pawse to reflect on how we can make our Legislature more accessible to all.”

The BC NDP, whose support is crucial because it holds the most seats, backed the idea enthusiastically.

“While some politicians might respond with cheesy cat puns, the BC NDP is not kitten around,” the caucus said in a statement.

“We are feline that a cat would be a litter-ally purrfect addition to the Legislature. It would help us all to keep a pawsitive catitutde.”

Already, social media is speculating on names.

Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelly Paddon started a Twitter poll to gauge support for:

Bill (what legislation is called before it passes into law)

Meorders of the Day (after the daily agenda at the legislature)

Minister Mistoffelees (from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical Cats)

and Cat Conroy (a riff off Forests Minister Katrine Conroy’s nickname).

So far, Bill is in the lead — though, personally, the name Purrouge (after the parliamentary tradition to prorogue parliament) holds a certain appeal.

It might seem weird for the BC legislature to have a cat.

But, actually, there’s ample precedent.

In Alberta, Speaker Nathan Cooper posted a photo last week of his new kitten Hansard (named after the formal record of parliamentary debate) sitting on the Speaker’s ornate throne chair in the house.

“The cat has been an overnight sensation,” Cooper said in a Hive interview.

“He’s certainly going to be a big fixture of the office, and I’m excited to be able to help people connect with our parliament in a new and exciting way — which has always been a passion of mine, to try to find ways to get people a little bit more engaged in the democratic process.”

Cooper said he was inspired to get the rescue cat after speaking to the Speaker of the House of Commons in the United Kingdom, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, who has a resident cat at the Palace of Westminster.

In fact, including cats in the British parliamentary process traces its roots back to as far as the 1500s.

Most British Prime Ministers have long had an official feline companion at 10 Downing Street.

The current cat is named Larry, but his official government title is “Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office.” He’s not owned by any particular politician but considered a civil servant and fixture of the prime minister’s home. He catches mice, wears funny ribbons, and is considered a bit of a political celebrity in the United Kingdom.

Eleven Presidents of the United States have had official cats in the White House — the most recent being named Willow, and belonging to President Joe Biden and his family.

Many businesses also have resident cats. The Fairmont Empress hotel next to the legislature has a hotel dog that fraternises with the public in the lobby.

The plan in Alberta is to use the cat — both in person, and on social media — to help grab people’s attention about the legislature and its traditions.

Already, it has cooled the political temperature in a province known for its sharp political divide, as MLAs from all parties reach out to express support.

“They’ve reacted kindly to each other around a very neutral issue,” said Cooper.

“And so I think finding ways that we can humanize politicians is also is also a net positive.”