Over the weekend, Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price and his family attended a celebration of life ceremony for his wife Angela’s late father, who passed away over a week ago.

The outdoor event, which took place in Kennewick, Washington, featured a collection of family and loved ones dressed in black attire.

“When there were a lot of tears yesterday we also remembered dad with smiles and laughter,” Price’s wife wrote on Instagram. “It was a great day celebrating the life he lived and the love he shared.”

The Washington native also thanked the many friends and fans who have reached out with messages of support for her over the past week.

“Thank you for every single message, for the kind words, for the flowers and gift baskets. Thank to the friends who dropped off food, who drove or flew across the country to be there with us yesterday,” she wrote. “It all means so much and so grateful to have such an amazing group of people who care so much for me and my family.”

And despite the somber circumstances, some smiles could be seen in the photos Angela shared to social media.

While the Price family called Montreal home for over a decade, Carey, Angela, and their three children recently moved to Kelowna, BC.

“It was always the plan to get back to BC. All our family’s over there. As much as we have really loved our time in Montreal, that was always the plan,” she explained in a June interview. “If Carey is done playing, we want to make the move sooner than later because the kids are getting older.”

Angela also said that she expects to make frequent trips back to Montreal since her husband will continue training and rehab for a knee injury that’s kept him out of NHL action with the Canadiens for the better part of the past two seasons.