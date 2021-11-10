Carey Price shown love from fans after sharing details of personal leave

It’s hard to find a more respected player in hockey than Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price.

A staple in the lore of the Canadiens franchise since being drafted fifth overall back in 2005, Price has been known as the backbone of the Canadiens for much of his 14-year career.

Yesterday, Price shared a note on Instagram that details his “struggle” with mental health. Price wrote that he entered the NHLPA’s player assistance program in early October, saying that he’d been “neglecting” his own personal well-being.

“Over the last few years, I have let myself get to a very dark place, and I didn’t have the tools to cope with that struggle,” Price said in the post.

Price also shared that he’d entered a residential treatment facility for substance use.

“Things had reached a point that I realized I needed to prioritize my health for both myself and for my family. Asking for help when you need it is what we encourage our kids to do. And it was what I needed to do,” Price added.

Hockey fans were quick to show their love to Carey Price for speaking out:

I don't know Carey Price personally but, as with all of you, I have been involved in his life from a professional and personal standpoint for 16 years. He has the hardest job in hockey. To see him be this open about his struggles, to inspire others to get help…I'm proud of him. — Mike (@HabsLaughs) November 9, 2021

Carey Price is going to open the door for so many athletes too scared to seek help. The respect I have for him is insurmountable. Will continue to cheer for him as a player but more so as a human. — Brandon Legacy (@BrandonLegacy33) November 9, 2021

Strength on and off the ice. What an amazing idol and an amazing role model. We love you, Carey. ❤️🐐 https://t.co/hplTZzP7IN — Justin Grenon (@JGrenon31) November 10, 2021

This guy is a warrior. On and off the ice. Get well soon, Carey 🔴🔵🔴🔵 https://t.co/0mgg4UEBsE — TaylorWaterman (@watsy1121) November 9, 2021

Such an incredible role model. Take all of the time you need Carey! Can't wait to see you back when you're ready. #careycareycarey — chris muehleisen (@chrismuehleisen) November 9, 2021

So proud of my favourite player for letting everyone know it’s okay to pause and ask for help ❤️ Get well soon Carey https://t.co/RjMW2nftg0 — Jess Sperry (@JessicaSperry2) November 9, 2021

Price added that he appreciates “all of the overwhelming support,” but requested privacy in further discussing the details.

Price’s teammates were also there to support his statement.

“[Price is] a brave man to come out and face his fears,” teammate Ben Chiarot said. “It’s not easy for guys to do that. I’m proud to call him a friend.”

Head coach Dominique Ducharme said he’d like to see Price back only when he’s feeling ready.

“It was good to see him, and he’s doing well,” Ducharme added. “For our players, we are together every day. We have a good group of players and they take care of each other. To see a teammate come back like that is positive for the guys. While he was away, we didn’t hear from him. To see him back and in a good frame of mind, it’s positive.”

While Price has begun the steps to return to the team as he’s back at the team’s practice facility, it’s not exactly clear when he’ll be on the ice playing games.