Carey Price totally flubbed announcing the Canadiens' draft pick

The Montreal Canadiens clearly were playing up to their fanbase when they let goaltender Carey Price announce the team’s fifth overall pick at this year’s NHL Draft taking place in Nashville.

Just one problem: Price couldn’t remember the last name of who they were picking.

With Montreal deciding on taking Austrian defenceman David Reinbacher, Price got through the first part of the selection without a hitch.

“Bon soir,” Price began in French. “Les Canadiens de Montreal are proud to select, David…”

But most NHL draftees tend to have at least two names, and Price for the life of him couldn’t remember the second one before turning back behind him for a line like an actor on his first day on the job.

Carey Price is asked to announce the Montreal Canadiens' selection at No. 5, only to not know the player's name. 🏒📺🤣😬 pic.twitter.com/5FS3gslrLz — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 28, 2023

“We planned it that way,” Montreal general manager Kent Hughes interrupted the laughing Bridgestone Arena Crowd. “David Reinbacher.”

“Reinbacher,” Price reiterated, although it’s not like he’ll get a do-over anytime soon.

Whether it was nerves, fear of mispronunciation, or simply a moment of temporary amnesia, Price at least seemed to laugh off the flub.

Price, a former fifth overall pick himself way back in 2005, seems like he might have just played his last NHL game after a tough few years since the Habs’ surprise run to the 2021 Stanley Cup Final.

Since that postseason, Price has dealt with a series of injuries and documented mental health struggles, having played just five games for the Canadiens over the last two seasons (and none in 2022-23.)

With three years left on his contract, perhaps there’s a chance that Price will eventually suit up again for the Canadiens, the only NHL franchise he’s ever known.

For now, we’ll stay being entertained by the rare appearances we do get to see him, although let’s hope he gets an extra dress rehearsal the next time he’s asked to announce a draft pick.