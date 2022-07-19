Car2Go lawsuit payments have started going out to Canadians

Some Canadians began seeing deposits from Car2Go in their bank accounts Tuesday, the result of a class-action lawsuit that settled last year.

The payments appeared via e-transfer to individuals who signed up for the class action suit, and amounts Daily Hive Urbanized has seen varied from $9 to $48.

Daily Hive Urbanized has reached out to ShareNow for comment, the European company that took over Car2Go before pulling out of North America in 2020.

The lawsuit was over Car2Go’s driver protection fee created in 2015 that added $1 to the cost of every trip.

The company said the fee would help protect drivers if they were involved in a collision, but the plaintiffs argued most people’s credit card insurance would already protect them, rendering the fee unnecessary.

The settlement applies to users in BC, Alberta, and Ontario who paid at least $10 worth of driver protection fees after March 25, 2018.

Although amounts paid to individual drivers may be small, the total value of the settlement was $1 million.