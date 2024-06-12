Car flips into Metrotown entrance and shocks shoppers

A driver trying to enter Metropolis at Metrotown had things turn upside-down Tuesday when their vehicle flipped near the entryway to the parkade.

A spokesperson for the mall told Daily Hive the driver lost control of the vehicle turning left off of Kingsway. The driver was able to get out of the crashed car on their own and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police and firefighters attended the scene, and the vehicle was towed away.

The incident created a spectacle for other shoppers, who took photos of the Honda Civic resting on its roof with wheels facing the sky.

“Civic identifies as a turtle,” Jason See, who posted a photo to Facebook, said in his caption.

Daily Hive has reached out to Burnaby RCMP for more details on what happened.

This isn’t the first time the entrance to the Metrotown parkade has been the scene of a motor vehicle mishap. Just a couple of months ago, an over-height pickup truck hit the entrance of the parade, causing the trailer mounted on the back of the truck to slide off.