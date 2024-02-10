Canucks’ Zadorov facing possible suspension for hit in Detroit

The Vancouver Canucks 4-3 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings may be more costly than the single point they left on the board.

Shortly after Saturday’s afternoon outing had wrapped up, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety (DoPS) announced that defenceman Nikita Zadorov will have a hearing for the high hit he delivered on Lucas Raymond.

Vancouver’s Nikita Zadorov will have a hearing this evening for an illegal check to the head on Detroit’s Lucas Raymond. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) February 10, 2024

“Vancouver’s Nikita Zadorov will have a hearing this evening for an illegal check to the head on Detroit’s Lucas Raymond,” the NHL’s DoPS wrote on X.

Zadorov was ejected just 4:11 into the second period after delivering a hit to the head on Raymond. The young Red Wings forward was forced to head down the tunnel, but wound up returning to the game a brief time later.

Nikita Zadorov hits Lucas Raymond and he goes down with an injury. 🎥: Sportsnet | NHL pic.twitter.com/GG9wwjYS9I — CanucksArmy (@CanucksArmy) February 10, 2024

Throughout his 615-game career, Zadorov has been a player known to throw massive hits, though he has at times bordered the line of being reckless. Today’s hit was just that, as it was clear that the main point of contact was Raymond’s head. We will have an answer tonight on whether he will be forced to miss time or just given a fine.

Today marked Zadorov’s 27th game in a Canucks uniform, as he was acquired in a trade from the Calgary Flames in early December. The 28-year-old has played primarily in a third-pairing role since joining the Canucks, averaging 17:19 minutes per outing while chipping in with four assists.

The Canucks will be back in action early tomorrow, as they are set to take on the Washington Capitals at the Capital One Arena. Puck drop in that one is set for 10:30 am PT.