Canucks suffer worst defeat of the season in blowout loss to Bruins

It was a night to forget from the very start for the Vancouver Canucks.

Brad Marchand scored a short-handed goal within the first minute to continue his more than decade-long streak of haunting the Canucks. It was just the start of what would turn into a 4-0 slaughtering by the Boston Bruins.

The negative four goal differential is the worst in a game by the Canucks this season.

Things did not get any better from the first minute as the Bruins added another short-handed goal in the opening period before running way with the game.

The two teams now sit tied for first place in the NHL with 72 points. The Canucks do have the advantage in the tie breaker.

The visiting team did manage to score one goal when Nils Höglander batted a floating puck into the back of the net, but it was quickly waved off due to a high stick.

More to come…