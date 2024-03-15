Canucks prospect Willander gets All-Star nod for freshman season

Vancouver Canucks prospect Tom Willander can add another achievement to his resume.

The defenceman was named a Hockey East Second Team All-Star for his efforts this season. It was his first full year playing and living in North America. He was one of four Boston University players to be named to one of the three Hockey East All-Star teams.

For the second straight year, we've got four Hockey East All-Stars!https://t.co/MgeDiQ2YKe pic.twitter.com/NfFnz6THe6 — BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) March 15, 2024

He finished the regular season with 21 points in 32 NCAA games, solid offensive numbers from a player who is also responsible in his own zone. He led all Hockey East skaters with a plus-minus of +24, a number that was also tied for the best among all NCAA freshmen.

Willander was selected with the 11th overall selection by the Canucks last summer. The right-handed defenceman is widely seen as one of the top prospects in the organization.

Willander will likely return to Boston University for his sophomore season next year. He will have the chance to claim a larger role on the team as star Lane Hutson will make the jump to professional hockey.

This means that Willander should get more ice time and more chances to get involved in the play offensively, especially on the power play.

As a right-handed defenceman, Willander could turn into a crucial player for the Canucks in a few seasons. If he can be a contributing player from day one, he could provide a ton of surplus value on his entry-level deal, providing the Canucks with more flexibility when it comes to team building.

Boston University is preparing to defend its Hockey East title and will play its first playoff game tomorrow. They face off against Northeastern in their first game.