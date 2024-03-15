Canucks had concerns about signing Brzustewicz before trade: report

There may have been more to the Vancouver Canucks decision to trade Hunter Brzustewicz than first meets the eye.

Some reports today suggest that there was some uncertainty in the long-term fit between the defenceman and the Canucks.

“Vancouver was concerned about his signability,” said Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman on today’s episode of 32 Thoughts.

The Canucks dealt Brzustewicz to the Calgary Flames as part of a package to acquire Elias Lindholm earlier this season. The 19-year-old defenceman signed an entry-level deal with the Flames this week.

Whether those concerns would have come to fruition will never be known, but Brzustewicz seems happy to have landed in a situation with a more obvious path to an NHL role with the Flames.

“I see a lot of potential of myself getting in there, either the AHL or the NHL, whatever it is. That’s obviously the goal. I see more potential here than I did in Vancouver, so it’s great. I can’t wait to see myself in a Flames jersey one day,” said the 19-year-old defenceman on Thursday’s episode of Sportsnet’s Flames Talk.

The Canucks have improved their defence corps over the past 12 months. With puck movers like Quinn Hughes locked up long-term, there might not be ample ice time for another offensive-minded blueliner, especially when it comes to the power play.

Brzustewicz is enjoying an excellent season with the Kitchener Rangers. He has 85 points in 62 games as a defenceman. He leads all OHL players in assists and is 10th in points, including second among blueliners.