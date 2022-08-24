Indulge me if you might, for one small peek behind the curtain into the sports media world for a moment.

Because we’ve seen an interesting juxtaposition in that world of late.

Most will be well aware of the Canucks audio rights speculation. A situation that is soon to play out across the Canadian markets and already has started south of the border too. A situation that likely means more and more teams will be producing their own, club-controlled game night presentations. We’ve talked a lot about the perils of that kind of one-sided “house radio” call of the games.

One comparison that I haven’t seen though is with the direction of Major League Soccer. The MLS is only a few months removed from its announcement that it has sold the entirety of its video rights to Apple. A move that takes away any regional broadcasts, for a more NFL-like national presentation of each and every game. Each and every week.

That’s a video versus audio comparison, but still relevant in that MLS is leaving behind the home-side broadcast, while the NHL is leveraging it even more.

MLS teams may still have home radio deals for the locals to latch onto for their tribalism fix, but maybe not. Radio stations aren’t exactly a bustling business these days and finding those partnerships isn’t easy. Just ask the Canucks.

But still, the overall exercise is an interesting one. What do more sports fans really want? A fully down-the-middle objective presentation like you get with the NFL? Or a broadcast that knows your favourite team like you do, and speaks to the local fan?

I think the answer is likely both or a hybrid of some sort. Give me the local angle, with an objective eye. But that’s not what’s happening. Each sport is gambling in one direction or the other it seems. And we’ll soon see which league gets it “more” right.