Canucks' unusual power-play coach committee could be a problem

The Vancouver Canucks’ power play is going to be run by some terrific offensive minds.

There’s just one problem: none of them will be doing it on a full-time basis.

In an interview with Sportsnet’s Iain MacIntyre, Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet laid out the plan for who will be running the team’s power play next season.

It’s an unconventional plan, to say the least.

“Sergei Gonchar and the twins [Daniel and Henrik Sedin], and I’ll take a big chunk of it for now, and then we’ll go from there,” Tocchet said when asked who will run the power play after Jason King was let go. “I’ll be honest with you, I’m going to really rely on that core group of guys on the power-play to come up with ideas.”

The job of running the power play usually belongs to an assistant coach, who takes ownership of it. For the last two seasons, the job belonged to King. Prior to that, Newell Brown headed up the power play.

That won’t be the case next season.

There’s no arguing the credentials of Gonchar, the Sedins, and Tocchet.

Henrik Sedin scored 369 power-play points during his NHL career, while Daniel had 367. Gonchar is even better, ranking 47th all-time in power-play points (427). Tocchet was no slouch either, with 262 career power-play points.

Those four men know how to design power play schemes. The problem is only Tocchet is with the team full time and he already has a lot on his plate.

Tocchet confirmed to MacIntyre that Gonchar will remain in a part-time role as defensive development coach, though he said he would get “more days” from him going forward. The Canucks head coach added that Gonchar, who lives in Dallas, is still in contact with players, even when he’s away.

The Sedins each have roles in player development. While they’re on Tocchet’s coaching staff, they have worked with players on the NHL roster. Tocchet says he would like to get them more involved next season, and that perhaps they’ll join the team on road trips.

It all sounds very complicated, if not logistically difficult.

Nobody is questioning the credentials of the men in charge, but can players get a clear message when one of four different coaches is delivering it on any given day? And what happens if the power play is in a tailspin during a seven-game road trip in January and nobody from the power-play committee is around? Is Gonchar going to FaceTime PP1 at practice? Tocchet will be there, but the job of the head coach is demanding enough as it is.

The power play has been a strength of the Canucks in recent years, and it promises to be good next season too, despite this arrangement.

But this is less than ideal.