Canucks take unusual detour after snowstorm cancels travel plans

The Vancouver Canucks are taking an unusual detour to Columbus after a massive snowstorm cancelled their initial plans.

Fresh off a 1-0 victory in Buffalo against the Sabres on Saturday night, the team couldn’t board a plan for their next game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. This is because of a snowstorm that has enveloped much of the Northeast.

So, instead, the Canucks boarded a bus and headed back across the border to Toronto where they will then catch a plane later tonight that will take them to Ohio in time for their game tomorrow morning.

A quick #Canucks travel update for everyone: we have crossed the border into Canada and we’re on our way to Toronto by bus. We will fly from there to Columbus this evening. — Kate Pettersen (@CanucksReporter) January 14, 2024

Getting on a bus during a snowstorm does not sound like a fun time, but luckily the Canucks did not have to endure a long trip. The time it takes from Buffalo to Toronto is just shy of two hours.

Going back across the border did have some fans confused. When asked why the team didn’t simply make the five-hour bus trip directly to Columbus, team reporter Kate Pettersen mentioned that road closures on the way made that option much more difficult.

All options were considered with safety as the top priority of course. A lot of road closures in the area and different areas hit harder by the weather system along the driving route. — Kate Pettersen (@CanucksReporter) January 14, 2024

Pettersen also mentioned that the team had to take the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge route as the Peace Bridge crossing the border was closed down.

It is certainly not the way you would like to travel the day before you play a morning game, but it appears the team does not have any other choice. It’s one of just a few bumps in the road that the Canucks have faced this season.

The team is currently alone at the top of the NHL standings with a 29-11-3 record and 61 points. They will try to make it an even 30 wins against the Blue Jackets tomorrow with a 10 am PT puck drop.