Canucks trying to trade Garland on deadline day: report

The Vancouver Canucks have already made one trade today, and they’re looking to do more.

Conor Garland is on the trade block, according to a pair of reports, including one out of Toronto.

Jacob Stoller from The Hockey News reports that the Canucks are looking for an “effective” NHL player in return for the 26-year-old winger. Stoller adds that the Canucks “don’t seem to be all that interested in draft picks,” which is common currency in trades on deadline day.

Locally, CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal has confirmed that the Canucks are indeed looking to trade Garland but notes that it’s “not easy to do.”

Garland has three years remaining on his contract after this season and comes with a $4.95 million cap hit. He had a good first year in Vancouver last season, scoring 52 points (19-33-52) in 77 games following the trade from Arizona. That included 59 even-strength points, which was well ahead of everyone on the Canucks except for J.T. Miller.

Year two hasn’t gone as well for the undersized forward, who has just 34 points (12-22-34) in 60 games this season.

The NHL trade deadline is at noon Pacific Time today.

Canucks GM Patrik Allvin has been busy this week, making four separate trades since Saturday, acquiring Vitali Kravtsov from the Rangers, trading Riley Stillman to the Sabres, moving Luke Schenn to the Maple Leafs, and acquiring Filip Hronek from the Red Wings.