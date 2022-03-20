Canucks trade Travis Hamonic to Ottawa for draft pick

Travis Hamonic has been traded to the Ottawa Senators.

The Vancouver Canucks completed the deal less than 24 hours before Monday’s noon PT trade deadline, and will receive a third-round pick back in return.

This is the first trade completed by new Canucks GM Patrik Allvin, who is getting back the same draft pick that Jim Benning traded away in 2020 to land Nate Schmidt. Ottawa previously acquired the pick from Vegas in a separate deal last summer.

“On behalf of the Vancouver Canucks, I would like to thank Travis for his contributions to the organization,” said Allvin. “We wish him and his family the best in their next chapter.”

The Canucks aren’t retaining any of Hamonic’s $3 million average salary in the deal, according to TSN’s Chris Johnston. Hamonic, 31, has one more year remaining on his contract after this season.

For a team looking to clear cap space, moving Hamonic for a third-rounder qualifies as a stroke of genius by the new Canucks management group — particularly given that Hamonic has a modified no-trade clause in his contract until the end of this season.

Hamonic had a tumultuous tenure in Vancouver. He was a late addition ahead of the 2020-21 season, landing a spot on the Canucks after signing a pro tryout contract. The Manitoba native struggled with rust and injuries early on, but eventually impressed management enough to earn a contract extension.

Pencilled in as Quinn Hughes’ defence partner to start this season, Hamonic didn’t play until November, as he was reportedly hesitant to get vaccinated. He also didn’t play a road game until February, due in part because of his vaccination status.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound defenceman has a reputation as being a good teammate, and he’s willing to drop the gloves — though he doesn’t have a fighting major this season. Hamonic has been playing the best hockey of his season lately, and has seven points (3-4-7) in 24 games.