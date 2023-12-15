Canucks trade Studnicka to Sharks for defenceman and draft pick

The Vancouver Canucks have traded forward Jack Studnicka to the San Jose Sharks.

They’re getting defenceman Nick Cicek and a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft in return.

“We would like to thank Jack for his time with the Vancouver Canucks,” said Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin in a press release. “We wish him the best moving forward and are pleased to add another depth defenceman for Abbotsford to work with and develop.”

Studnicka has appeared in five NHL games this year, scoring one goal. He was originally acquired in a trade with the Boston Bruins that saw the Canucks give up goalie Michael DiPietro and prospect Jonathan Myrenberg.

In total, Studnicka played 52 games with the Canucks and managed five goals and four assists for nine points.

Cicek is an undrafted defenceman who signed his first NHL contract with the Sharks in April 2022. At 6-foot-3, he has good size. The Winnipeg-born player played 16 NHL games last year, finishing with four points, all of them being assists.

The 23-year-old defenceman has been playing this season with the San Jose Barracuda in the AHL. He has one goal and two assists in 18 games so far. He is also left-handed, meaning that he does not help address the need for right-side defence in the Canucks organization.

After acquiring this sixth-round pick, the Canucks now have seven selections for the next NHL Draft. They also have an extra fourth-round pick from the Curtis Lazar trade in March 2023 but lost picks in the Sam Lafferty and Riley Stillman trades.

While Studnicka was a positive surprise at the Canucks’ training camp this season, the forward group is too deep for him to break in as a full-time player. He will have a much better chance at earning regular minutes on a Sharks team that has one of the thinnest rosters in the NHL.