Canucks' top two prospects are off to hot starts

The Vancouver Canucks prospect pool isn’t stacked, but they do have some strong top-end talent.

Former first-round picks Jonathan Lekkerimaki and Tom Willander seem to have bright futures ahead and are proving that through the early part of their respective seasons this year.

The sniper Lekkerimaki is playing his first full year in North America and finding the back of the net early. After missing a stretch due to illness, the winger has now played in four games, scoring two goals and adding an assist for three points.

The Swedish forward recently scored a highlight-reel goal on the power play, firing a perfectly placed shot. Lekkerimaki lit up the lower-scoring SHL last season, finishing with 19 goals and 31 points in 46 games. It’s a positive sign that he’s already showing that same goalscorer’s touch in North American professional leagues.

Powerplay Ghouls 🤝 Jonathan Lekkerimäki pic.twitter.com/nwtkwFzrrl — Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) October 31, 2024

The organization’s other top prospect, Willander, is off to a strong start as well. While he’s still on the second pair at Boston University, the 19-year-old has been making an impact.

Willander scored a massive goal in a big win for his team over North Dakota recently. It was a big power-play marker from the all-around blueliner.

An absolutely HUGE goal by Tom late in the third!pic.twitter.com/RySdXhYPyX — BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) October 27, 2024

The young Swedish defenceman was recently named Hockey East Defender of the Week for his solid play.

Willander has five points through the first five games of the season. He is well on his way to besting the 25 points he managed in 38 NCAA games last year

Congrats to Tom Willander on being named Hockey East Defender of the Week! pic.twitter.com/3DWcXG9TpA — BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) October 28, 2024

Canucks management is surely pleased with the start for their top two prospects. Both players could make their NHL debuts as soon as this season, although the current regime has shown a willingness to be patient with young players.