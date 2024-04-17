The Canucks are thinking about resting players for final game of season

The Vancouver Canucks are considering some tactical lineup decisions as they head into the final game of the season.

After clinching the Pacific Division title last night, coach Rick Tocchet is considering resting some players in their tilt against the Winnipeg Jets tomorrow.

“I’m not quite sure. It’s an hour-to-hour thing. We don’t know how we’re going to approach the game tomorrow but you know I think some guys might play, some guys might not. I honestly haven’t made a decision at this point,” said the head coach.

The head coach has some tough decisions to make as sitting out the final game is not always popular with the players.

“I think it just kind of depends on our whole situation but yeah, I think it means a lot to guys especially myself when you can play every game of the season, I’ve never done it,” said forward Brock Boeser on playing in the final game of the season. “I know some other guys are striving, so I think any time you can get an 82-game season, it’s pretty remarkable.”

“Bumps and bruises,” Tocchet said when talking about the state of the team. “Talk to Hughes, he feels great today, but I don’t know if he’s going to play tomorrow. These are the guys we’ll figure out. It’s a tricky thing.”

The head coach did say that everyone would be making the trip to Winnipeg except “maybe one player. I’m not sure yet, we’re still discussing.”

The Canucks could claim the Western Conference title with a victory tomorrow, as long as the Dallas Stars lose in regulation to the St. Louis Blues tonight. This means that the game could have a major impact on their playoff position and first-round opponent.

However, Tocchet said that the organization will likely decide before the Stars vs. Blues game is over.

The big consideration is when the Canucks will start their playoff run. The latest reports suggest that Game 1 could be played on Sunday, giving the team two days to return from Winnipeg and a game plan for their new opponent.

“It’s more looking at if we play Sunday, day off, we’ve got some guys got some aches and pains and is it better for them not to play? These are the things we’ve got to go through,” explained the Canucks coach. “That’s what coaches and management have to do. You have to play all the scenarios and then you go from there.”

“It’s a hard one because for me I want to play every game to win but you’ve got to be prudent [in] how you put your lineup going for the playoffs coming up,” continued the bench boss.

While there may be some big-name skaters resting, Canucks fans can expect to see Thatcher Demko between the pipes. The goalie made 39 saves in his return from injury last night.

“That’s one I think it’s easy for us, especially [because] he wants to play. He was out there today, felt great, I think it’s important that he gets his reps in too,” said Tocchet about Demko as the goalie navigates a return to the lineup.

Just because Demko is starting the game doesn’t mean he’ll finish it.

“If it turns into shinny and he has to stop 40 shots by the second period he won’t be in there that long,” said Tocchet.

The puck drops tomorrow for the final Canucks regular season game at 5 pm PT in Winnipeg.