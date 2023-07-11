Canucks' Vasily Podkolzin and wife Sasha Kotyatkina welcome baby to the world

Congratulations are in order for Vancouver Canucks forward Vasily Podkolzin and his wife Sasha Kotyatkina. The young couple have welcomed their first child into the world, announcing the happy news on Instagram on Tuesday morning.

“Our daughter,” Podkolzin said on Instagram. “Mama & Papa.”

Vasily and Sasha got married in 2021, prior to moving from their native Russia to Vancouver.

“I got married,” Podkolzin said at the time. “I am so nervous, but everything is fine. I have parents, friends, my beautiful wife. The main part is ahead, everything is just beginning!”

It appears their baby girl was born a Canadian citizen, as the couple has stayed in Vancouver during the offseason. They held a baby shower in the city last month.

Podkolzin, 22, is preparing for his third NHL season this fall after splitting last season between Vancouver and Abbotsford. The Canucks are hopeful the Moscow native can take a step forward next season, given the promise he showed during his rookie season.

The 10th overall draft pick in 2019, Podkolzin has 33 points (18-15-33) in 118 career NHL games.

